Insider Selling: Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Sells 1,836 Shares of Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 326,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,888. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $959.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after buying an additional 153,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 41.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 431,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

