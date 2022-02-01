Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $221.29 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.18 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.19% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $62,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

