Internet Computer Achieves Market Cap of $3.97 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $19.95 or 0.00051545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.97 billion and $174.31 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.51 or 0.07184778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,645.45 or 0.99859042 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003075 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,719,181 coins and its circulating supply is 199,119,815 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

