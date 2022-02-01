Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIP.UN. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total value of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,451,832.42.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$15.94 on Tuesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.96 and a 12 month high of C$18.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.