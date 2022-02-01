Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.70 ($3.03) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.37) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.48) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.26) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.65) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.81) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.81 ($3.16).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.