Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after acquiring an additional 196,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,708,518.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

