Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Up 0.7%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.08. 6,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 3,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

