Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.08. Approximately 6,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several analysts have commented on IVA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Inventiva by 408.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Inventiva by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares during the period.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

