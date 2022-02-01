Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.08. Approximately 6,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Several analysts have commented on IVA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.
About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.