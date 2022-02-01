Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Stock Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.63% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 61,265 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72.

