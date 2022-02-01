Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: FME):

1/28/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/25/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.70 ($54.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.70 ($54.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.70 ($54.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/10/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €59.00 ($66.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/4/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.70 ($54.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ETR:FME traded down €0.34 ($0.38) on Tuesday, reaching €60.06 ($67.48). 495,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($79.93).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

