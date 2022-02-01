Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Floor & Decor (FND)

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2022 – Floor & Decor was given a new $167.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/20/2022 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

1/18/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

