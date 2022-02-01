Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 1st (BA, LC, LGRVF, LSI, LZAGY, MAIN, MBCN, MGNI, MNRO, STM)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 1st:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $265.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €81.00 ($91.01) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €17.00 ($19.10) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

