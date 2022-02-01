Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,656 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,837% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,023,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after buying an additional 238,542 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter worth $1,234,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Angi by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,238,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.70. Angi has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $19.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

