Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,453 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 901% compared to the average daily volume of 245 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 392.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 709,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Harmonic by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 383.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 634,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

