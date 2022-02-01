Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 60,886 shares.The stock last traded at $95.38 and had previously closed at $92.39.

CSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

