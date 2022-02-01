Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.40

Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 70740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.00 and a beta of -0.81.

About Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

