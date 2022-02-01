IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.87

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as low as $5.11. IRIDEX shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 42,626 shares changing hands.

IRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

