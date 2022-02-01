iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Boosted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

