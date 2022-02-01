iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Down 24.8% in January

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $75.52. 606,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,578,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,811,000 after buying an additional 233,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after buying an additional 761,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after buying an additional 1,209,549 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,638,000 after buying an additional 326,977 shares during the period.

