iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Trading Down 0%

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)’s share price traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.19 and last traded at $48.27. 93,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 120,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,840.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

