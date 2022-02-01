iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,599 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86,846 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 127,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT remained flat at $$50.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,379 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

