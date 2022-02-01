iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.89

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 7045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

