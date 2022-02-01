iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 217,208 shares.The stock last traded at $49.13 and had previously closed at $48.98.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.