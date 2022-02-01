iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,189,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 37,190,556 shares.The stock last traded at $75.87 and had previously closed at $75.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 246,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

