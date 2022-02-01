iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 113.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,138 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 0.8% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $18,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882,844 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

