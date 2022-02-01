iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,187 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.