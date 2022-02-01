iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Trading Up 1.1%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)’s share price were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.61. Approximately 33,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 12,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000.

