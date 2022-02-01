iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $46,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $210.50 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

