iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Position Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,191 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.