iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

