iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,431,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $117.41 and a one year high of $144.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

