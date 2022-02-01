iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 910,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 7,859,021 shares.The stock last traded at $125.40 and had previously closed at $126.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,884,000 after acquiring an additional 84,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

