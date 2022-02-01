iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.10

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 178197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

