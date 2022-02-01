Isiklar Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $443,937.00 (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $443,937.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001519 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043778 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00116734 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.