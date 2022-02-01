IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 8.3% Higher

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 2,049,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,031,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) by 103.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.25% of IT Tech Packaging worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.

