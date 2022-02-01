J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stake Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $33,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT stock opened at $192.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.