J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $151.69, but opened at $145.27. J & J Snack Foods shares last traded at $142.99, with a volume of 1,792 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 87.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.62.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

