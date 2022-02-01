Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stake Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Jack in the Box worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 29.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 24.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.37.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

