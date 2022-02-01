Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 251,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after purchasing an additional 115,999 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.