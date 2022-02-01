Jacobs Engineering Group (J) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.850-$7.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.85-7.45 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J opened at $130.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $149.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

