James David Clark Sells 6,059 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CVS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,039,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,997,565. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $109.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4,618.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 272,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,098,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

