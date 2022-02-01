James David Clark Sells 6,059 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CVS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,039,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,997,565. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $109.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4,618.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 272,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,098,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
