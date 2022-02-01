Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Japan Airport Terminal stock remained flat at $$21.30 on Tuesday. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913. Japan Airport Terminal has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Japan Airport Terminal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

