Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Japan Airport Terminal stock remained flat at $$21.30 on Tuesday. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913. Japan Airport Terminal has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Japan Airport Terminal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

