JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Up 43.5% in January

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,100 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 674,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of JCRRF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
