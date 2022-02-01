JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Up 43.5% in January

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,100 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 674,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of JCRRF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.

Get JCR Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.