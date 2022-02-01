Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

TATYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of TATYY opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a $2.1823 dividend. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 5.99%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

