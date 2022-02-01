Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of East Asia in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of East Asia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

