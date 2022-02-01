Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.35.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

NYSE BAH opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

