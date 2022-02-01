Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of JFIN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,620. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 150.10% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JFIN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

