John Mutch Sells 2,000 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
AGYS stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.73. 91,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $64.09.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $14,525,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 315,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 95,168 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 118.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,196 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,162,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 29.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 81,538 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
