Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Shares of COP stock opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

