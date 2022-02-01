Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,299,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

